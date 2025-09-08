WORKS ON KASHIKISHI-CHIENGI-KAPUTA ROAD TO COMMENCE SOON.



Kaputa-Government is set to open up Kashikishi, Chiengi and Kaputa through the construction of the road cutting through the three areas.





Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu said once worked on, the road would ease transportation of farming inputs as the areas to be connected are all agriculture hubs.





He disclosed that Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi wouls soon sign the contract for the commencement of the road works.





Speaking during the public interaction at Chibangalala Primary School in Chitandala Ward, Nkandu said the road project would be a fulfillment of President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise of taking development to all corners of the country.





Nkandu expressed shock that the previous government could bost of Northern Province being their purportrf stronghold yet could not work on this critical infrastructure in th 10 years it was in government.



@UPND Media Team