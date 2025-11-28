World Bank Raises Kenya’s  Growth Outlook to 4.9% in 2025



Kenya’s economy is gearing up for a stronger rebound





After initially lowering the 2025 growth forecast to 4.5% due to high debt, tight interest rates, and slow private-sector lending, the World Bank now projects an average growth of 4.9% between 2025 and 2027.





One major engine of this growth? Construction, which is expected to contribute 6.29% to GDP by 2028, signalling rising infrastructure activity and investment confidence.





To keep momentum going, the World Bank is urging targeted tax reforms—including the removal of certain consumption-tax exemptions—to boost revenue, reduce debt pressures, and support more inclusive economic growth.





Kenya’s public debt currently stands at 65% of GDP, making reforms even more crucial.



Kenya’s economic journey continues—stronger, steadier, and full of potential.