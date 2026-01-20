World Economic Forum organisers pull Iran’s Foreign Minister

Iran’s foreign minister will no longer attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after organisers said it would be inappropriate for the country to be represented following weeks of deadly protests and a violent crackdown by security forces.

Abbas Araghchi had been scheduled to speak on Tuesday at the annual gathering of political and business leaders in the Swiss ski resort. However, pressure mounted on organisers after rights groups and activists accused Iranian authorities of carrying out mass killings during nationwide demonstrations.

Confirming the decision on Monday, the World Economic Forum said the Iranian foreign minister would not be attending the summit.

“Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year,” the organisation said.

Protests erupted across Iran in late December, driven by widespread anger over economic hardship and living conditions, in what observers described as one of the most serious challenges to the country’s leadership in recent years.

The demonstrations later subsided following a heavy security crackdown, which coincided with a communications blackout imposed from January 8.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said it has verified the deaths of 3,428 protesters allegedly killed by Iranian security forces. The organisation said its figures were confirmed through sources within Iran’s health and medical system, eyewitness accounts and other independent channels.

The group warned that the actual death toll could be significantly higher. The figures have not been independently verified by media organisations, and Iranian authorities have not released an official casualty count.