World Press Freedom Day 2025: Celebrating the Sentinel of Democracy!



By Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP – Mansa Central.



Mansa, April 3 – Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate not merely an institution, but a fundamental pillar of democracy – the media. Its role in holding power to account, informing citizens, and amplifying diverse voices is not just vital – it is indispensable.



Media freedom is the oxygen of democracy. It nurtures human rights, protects journalists, and sustains a society where all voices, including the most marginalized, can be heard and respected. In any thriving democracy, the press is not a convenience – it is a necessity.



To attempt to muzzle or manipulate the media is to erode the very foundation of freedom. Any such temptation, no matter how veiled or justified, must be fiercely resisted by all patriots who cherish liberty.



As Mansa Central’s representative and a firm believer in democratic ideals, I reaffirm my unwavering support for the inalienable rights of media practitioners to operate free from interference. On this significant occasion, I stand for unrestrained media self-regulation and the autonomy that allows journalists to fulfill their noble mission.



We live in an age where disinformation and misinformation run rampant, often weaponized against an unsuspecting public. Now more than ever, we must recognize the irreplaceable role of a free and independent press in discerning truth from falsehood.



The press is our societal watchdog. It shines a light into the shadows of power, demanding accountability and transparency. It equips citizens with the knowledge they need to participate meaningfully in the political, social, and economic spheres of life.



Moreover, an open and independent media landscape allows for the exchange of diverse perspectives, strengthening public discourse and fostering a spirit of inclusion. It provides a platform for communities often left behind, giving voice to their struggles and spotlighting social injustices that demand redress.



In a fractured world, the media is a bridge – facilitating dialogue, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting cooperation. This, truly, is its liberating power.



In the fight against manipulation and propaganda, no entity is better placed than the media. It must continue to expose falsehoods, defend the truth, and empower the public through facts, context, and analysis. By offering multiple viewpoints and credible sources, the press helps society sift through noise to find clarity.



Today, we salute journalists, editors, producers, and all media professionals. Your work is not just commendable – it is essential. You are the custodians of democracy, the storytellers of truth, and the sentinels of accountability.



Media freedom is not merely a journalist’s right – it is a society’s lifeline. It empowers, enlightens, and elevates. Without it, democracy withers.



Let us remember the enduring words of Thomas Jefferson: “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”

And the wisdom of Benjamin Franklin: “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom, and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.”



On this day, and every day, let us defend media freedom as a shared civic duty – for in protecting the press, we protect ourselves.