Donald Trump claimed Friday, July 26 that conflicts in the Middle East could escalate into a third World War if he loses the 2024 election.

The Republican nominee for president made those remarks as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

Netanyahu traveled to Florida to meet with Trump after meeting with Uas President Biden and presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, following his Wednesday address to a joint session of Congress.

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump told reporters that Harris is “worse” on Middle East issues and claimed Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza could expand into a wider regional conflict if she succeeds Biden, who announced Sunday that he would not seek re-election.

“We’ll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all going to work out. And very quickly,” Trump said.

“If we don’t, you’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War. You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country.”

Trump’s remarks come amid a reported diplomatic issue between Harris and Netanyahu which occurred after their meeting Thursday.

In comments after the meeting, Harris said she told the Israeli prime minister that she “will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.”

“I also expressed with the Prime Minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians. And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there,” she added, calling for an end to the war and the release of all hostages held in Hamas captivity.

Harris’ criticisms of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war reportedly irked Netanyahu, according to Axios. The prime minister has repeatedly said fighting must continue until Hamas is eliminated, even if hostages are released.

Asked about Harris’ comments Friday, Netanyahu told reporters Israel still hopes for a cease-fire deal.

“We’re trying to get one. And I think, to the extent that Hamas understands that there’s no daylight between Israel and the United States, that expedites the deal. And I hope that those comments don’t change that,” Netanyahu said.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting is the first face-to-face contact Netanyahu has had with Trump since the Republican nominee left the White House in 2020.

Their relationship strained when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden on his victory that year, which prompted Trump to call out the Israeli leader. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid that year. “F–k him,” the former president added.