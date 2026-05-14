World’s richest man Elon Musk has sparked backlash online after criticising the casting of Lupita Nyong’o in The Odyssey





The billionaire businessman joined a wave of online criticism targeting director Christopher Nolan after reports confirmed Lupita would portray Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the upcoming adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic.





Musk reposted several comments on X to his more than 240 million followers, including posts accusing Nolan of making the casting choice to appeal to award voters. One reposted comment from conservative commentator Matt Walsh claimed “not one person on the planet” views Lupita as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” referencing Helen of Troy’s legendary beauty in Greek mythology.





Musk also amplified another post suggesting Nolan would have faced accusations of racism if he had cast a white actress instead.







Another repost shared by Musk mocked the film’s interpretation of Homer’s work, claiming the casting decision disrespected the original story because Helen of Troy was described as “fair skinned” in ancient texts. Lupita’s role in the film was officially confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, with reports stating she will portray both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, wife of Agamemnon.





The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17 and is one of the most anticipated upcoming Hollywood productions. The online criticism has triggered debate across social media, with many users defending Lupita’s casting and condemning the attacks directed at the Oscar winning actress.