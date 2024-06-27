World’s tallest male dog Kevin dies after a surgery

Earlier this week, the owners of Kevin, a remarkable Great Dane from Iowa known as the tallest male dog in the world, announced his passing, leaving them devastated.

In a statement issued on Monday, Guinness World Records, which officially recognized Kevin as the world’s tallest dog in March, revealed that the three-year-old Great Dane had succumbed to illness following an unforeseen surgical procedure.

In a statement, Kevin’s co-owners, Tracy and Roger Wolfe said, “He was just the best giant boy”.

“We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention. I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time,” the statement read.

Kevin, the towering Great Dane from Iowa, stood at an impressive 3 feet 2 inches (0.97 meters) from his paws to his shoulder blades.

Guinness World Records noted Kevin’s height exceeded that of an average male Great Dane by eight inches, placing him on par with the stature of many toddlers.

Kevin claimed the title of the world’s tallest living male dog after the passing of Zeus, another American Great Dane, six months earlier. Zeus, who succumbed to pneumonia and battled bone cancer, stood at 3 feet 5.18 inches (1.046 meters) tall during his life.

In a recent interview released by Guinness World Records on June 13th, Kevin’s owners, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, fondly recalled his playful demeanor despite his extraordinary size.

They described life with Kevin, where he shared space with their family, including two small children, alongside other animals like dogs, cats, chickens, goats, and horses.

Kevin, who took his name after the main character in the Home Alone movie series, was well-known for being “terrified of” the vacuum cleaner in the house.

During that interview, Tracy Wolfe expressed amazement at Kevin’s ability to maintain a trim figure while consuming up to 10 cups of food every day and resting for much of the day. “Kevin is just the epitome of a gentle giant. He was … just perfect for us.”