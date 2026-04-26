World’s top condom producer to increase condom prices by 30%

The world’s largest condom manufacturer, Karex Bhd, has announced plans to increase prices by between 20 and 30 per cent, citing ongoing supply chain disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

Chief executive Goh Miah Kiat said the company may raise prices further if disruptions persist, as rising costs for raw materials and logistics continue to strain operations.

“The situation is definitely very fragile, prices are expensive … We have no choice but to transfer the costs right now to the customers,” he said. Karex produces more than five billion condoms annually and supplies major brands such as Durex and Trojan, as well as public health systems including the National Health Service in UK and global programmes run by the United Nations.

The company is also experiencing a surge in demand, with usage rising by about 30 per cent this year. Goh attributed this to reduced global stockpiles, worsened by cuts in foreign aid funding, particularly from the US Agency for International Development.

Supply chain challenges have intensified since the escalation of the Iran conflict in late February, affecting access to key materials such as synthetic rubber, nitrile, aluminium foil and silicone oil, all essential for condom production.

Shipping delays have compounded the issue, with delivery times to markets in Europe and the United States increasing from about one month to nearly two months.

“We’re seeing a lot more condoms actually sitting on vessels that have not arrived at their destination but are highly required,” Goh said, noting that shortages are especially severe in developing countries where supply chains are slower.

Karex said it currently has sufficient materials for the next few months and is working to increase production to meet demand, but warned that prolonged disruption could continue to impact availability and pricing globally.