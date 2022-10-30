Would-be PF presidents give ba 1.8 million smiles with K1.6 million

ONE year and two months ago, the PF’s presidential candidate, Edgar Lungu, managed to harvest 1.8 million votes and got the party booted out of air-conditioned government offices where they were playing their politics from.

Today, those in the PF only have their nearly deserted secretariat, situated at plot No. 1652, corner of Panganani road and Lumumba road in Lusaka, as their sanctuary to politic from, almost in a play-park fashion.

On Thursday and yesterday, the PF secretariat has been a hotbed for intra-party politics, as would-be party presidents have been trooping in the green-painted multi-storey building to lodge in their application letters to acting party secretary general and Kawambwa Central member of parliament, Nickson Chilangwa.

Yesterday was the deadline for those intending to contest the PF presidency at the party’s extra-ordinary general conference billed for March 2023.

However, Chilangwa hinted yesterday the possibility of extending the deadline.

As at close of business yesterday, eight prospective presidential hopefuls had successfully submitted their application letters to Chilangwa.

With that number of applicants, who were each paying K200, 000, the PF has earned itself a screaming K1.6 million.

Yesterday, an ecstatic atmosphere formed as PF supporters, in green and white attire, flocked one by one into the former ruling party’s offices, to bolster the confidence levels of those who want to lead their beloved party.

On Thursday, former fisheries and livestock minister Greyford Monde, former transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Northern Province minister Brian Mundubile, Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa and former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) submitted their applications.

Yesterday, Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, former health minister Chitalu Chilufya and former information minister Chishimba Kambwili submitted their application letters.

Meanwhile, fists of fury almost manifested among supporters of one presidential candidate after an official employed PF murky math on the amount she was given to dish out to the hired mob.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba