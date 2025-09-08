WOULD YOU HAVE FORMED GOVERNMENT, IF I WASN’T THERE? – JACK  MWIIMBU

WOULD YOU HAVE FORMED GOVERNMENT, IF I WASN’T THERE? – MWIIMBU.



LUSAKA: Monze Central Member of Parliament Honourable Jack Mwiimbu has vehemently come out strongly challenging the Armchair critics within the ruling party who are challenging him to pave way for others in the runner up to the forthcoming 2026 Presidential general elections.





“I have been fighting for the party and the president wondering how those calling for me to step aside, have been only resurfaced now when the UPND is in government. He asked his crowd as to whether UPND would have formed government without him saying his role was critical”.





Accordning to our source, there are growing concerns and calls within the ruling party UPND rank and file, for sone fossil politicians to step down and give chance to the youths.





Mwiimbu who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security has spoken out, hardly a month ago when President Hakainde Hichilema openly engaged the long serving UPND Members of Parliament during Late Ackson Sejani’s funeral at Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, by urging them to pave way for other young Aspiring candidates, in the coming elections.





Honourable Mwiimbu has been Monze Central MP since 2001 and has quizzed those saying he has done nothing in Monze,to visit his Constituency. He asked them who had worked on the roads, brought the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Milling Plant and construction of Police Houses. Mwiimbu promised that by this year a General hospital will be built for the first time in Monze. He also announced that a multi-economical zone will be opened in Monze.





In the runner up to 2026, UPND might face a big crack of profound divisions just like PF did in 2011. The biggest problem UPND will face in 2026 is ; struggle for adoptions, running mate selection and succession wrangles of who takes over from HH in 2031, disclosed the source.





The direct call by the President for Mwiimbu and his colleagues in the likes of Hon Garry Nkombo and Cornelius Mweetwa to step down for adoption, will set the Tsunami for immense divisons which have simmering for some time now.





Southern Province is most likely going to face a division of votes, as those Aspiring youths who will be left out during adoptions, are likely going to contest as Independent candidates hence splitting the solid votes for Presidnet Hichilema and UPND.





This election, is a risky one for the ruling party, if they don’t manage their intraparty politics well and the splitting of votes in Southern Province, will weaken the UPND ‘s dorminance in that region and giving more leverage to the disorganised opposition, to make inroads in the Tonga Vote dorminated constituencies.



