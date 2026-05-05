WSJ editorial says Iran has effectively ended ceasefire

An editorial by The Wall Street Journal argues that Iran has effectively ended the ceasefire through its actions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The paper’s editorial board said recent attacks on shipping and military targets amount to a breach of the truce’s “spirit,” even if it has not been formally declared over.

The argument contrasts with more cautious language from officials, who have described the ceasefire as fragile or under strain rather than broken outright.

The editorial calls for a firmer response, reflecting a broader debate in Washington over how to interpret Iran’s actions and whether the current level of escalation constitutes the end of the truce.