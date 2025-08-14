WYNTER KABIMBA SAYS ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY WILL NOT IMPROVE UNDER UPND WITHOUT SHIFT FROM CAPITALIST SYSTEM





By Nelson Zulu



Former Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba says Zambia’s economy will not improve under the UPND administration as long as the current capitalist system remains in place.





Mr. Kabimba has argued that the profit-driven economic framework prioritizes returns over social welfare, making it unsuitable for tackling pressing issues like unemployment and the rising cost of living.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabimba contends that the capitalist model has left structural gaps, resulting in job losses, widening inequality, and inadequate public services.





He has cited examples of countries that have pursued alternative development paths and achieved stronger social indicators despite external pressures.





Mr. Kabimba is urging the UPND administration to consider a deliberate shift toward an economy designed to serve the people and resolve chronic social and economic deficits, further emphasizing the need for leadership that will consciously redesign policy frameworks to alter the underlying character of the economic system.



PHOENIX NEWS