Xi Jinping Melts Down Over Japan’s Defense Buildup as Trump Pushes Back Hard





During a recent summit in Beijing with President Donald Trump, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping flew into a rare rage over Japan’s efforts to strengthen its military. According to sources who spoke to the Financial Times, Xi directly slammed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Tokyo’s rising defense spending, branding it dangerous “remilitarization.” He got unusually heated and agitated, turning what should have been a high-level discussion into a lecture on history.





Trump wasn’t having it. He pushed back firmly, pointing out that Japan is simply responding to real threats from North Korea and the growing danger posed by an aggressive China. Trump praised the Japanese people as strong allies and defended Takaichi, a tough conservative leader who has stepped up where others hesitated.





This outburst reveals everything wrong with Beijing’s worldview. Xi’s complaints ring hollow while China pours hundreds of billions into its own massive military expansion, militarizes the South China Sea, threatens Taiwan daily, and harasses its neighbors. Japan remains shackled by its pacifist constitution imposed after World War II, yet it is now forced to act because of the very real risk from a revanchist Communist regime.





Japan’s moves make perfect sense. Under leaders like Takaichi, Tokyo is boosting spending toward 2% of GDP, acquiring long-range missiles, and enhancing its ability to deter aggression—especially after delays in U.S. Tomahawk deliveries due to the Iran conflict strained stockpiles. No responsible nation would sit idle as China builds aircraft carriers, hypersonic weapons, and a navy designed to dominate the Pacific.





Xi’s reaction is understandable on one level: China’s deep scars from Japan’s brutal World War II invasion and atrocities like the Rape of Nanking are real. But dwelling on the past while ignoring the present is a classic Communist deflection tactic. Japan has been a peaceful democracy for eight decades, a key U.S. partner, and an economic powerhouse. China, by contrast, uses history as a weapon to bully others while pursuing its own imperial ambitions.



HT FT