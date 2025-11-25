XI ON THE PHONE WITH TRUMP: “TAIWAN RETURNS TO CHINA – THAT’S THE POST-WAR ORDER”





Xi Jinping on a call with Trump:



Taiwan’s “return to China” isn’t negotiable – it’s part of the post–World War II world order.



Xi’s message:

China and the U.S. once fought fascism together – so maybe they should team up again to “protect” the outcomes of WWII.





Meanwhile, Taiwan’s government is reading this like, “Yeah, absolutely not.”



And Japan? Already signaling it could respond militarily if China attacks Taiwan – which Beijing is now calling a “diplomatic crisis” because Tokyo said the quiet part out loud.





Xi tried to sweeten the call by bragging that U.S.-China ties have “stabilized” since Trump eased tariffs and Beijing restarted soybean shopping.



But this line about Taiwan is the real headline.





This wasn’t a request – it was Xi testing how far Trump will bend before the real Taiwan showdown begins.



