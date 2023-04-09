By Augustine Mukoka

MARIJUANA COSTS MAPEPA: Elite Ladies FC Star Xiomara Mapepa Dropped From Copper Queens Team After Being Caught Smoking Dagga On A Lift

Information out of South Korea reveal that Copper Queens star player Xiomara Mapepa has been dropped after that country’s officials allegedly found her puffing on the herb.

Mapepa’s marijuana use is a known problem among FAZ officials, Zambian players and others.

But South Korea has strict rules for such conduct and when this was brought to the attention of their authorities, they asked Zambia to take action failure to which the second friendly would be cancelled.

FAZ has not mentioned the reason for dropping Mapepa but indicate she has been withdrawn for disciplinary reasons.

Zambia lost the first friendly 5-2 and Mapepa was a second half substitute.

BELOW IS THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

8th April 2023

FAZ WITHDRAWS MAPEPA FROM KOREA ASSIGNMENT

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has withdrawn Copper Queens midfielder Xiomara Mapepa from the FIFA window international friendly matches in South Korea due to disciplinary reasons.

Mapepa was a second half substitute in Friday’s 5-2 loss to South Korea at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe says Mapepa has since been released from national duty and will be heading home.

“FAZ has in liaison with the team management and the host nation arrived at the decision that was made in line with the disciplinary code of conduct and also basic standards of conduct at on foreign soil,” Lengwe says.

Meanwhile Lengwe says the team is focused on Tuesday’s international friendly match against South Korea to conclude the international window action.

“We are happy that the team remains focused on preparing for the FIFA World Cup with a second match coming on Tuesday. While the team lost the first match, we are confident that the second match will be a better showing,” Lengwe says.

“South Korea provided a very good test for our team as it is the level that we will be expecting at the World Cup.”

Zambia is among 32 teams that have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. The Copper Queens are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER