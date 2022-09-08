

Miles Sampa

YAKUMBUYO or SHIMBILOMBE

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (07.09.2022)

From onset my one word for same sex bed activities is that it’s Disgusting . I dare to imagine what goes on. I knew very little about it except as got to read about it myself n the political arena.

It was in 2011 general elections campaigns when I got shocked to hear one or two MMD ministers travel to Sata’s Chitulika village in Mpika and proclaim “ Sata is gay and supports them and if elected President, he would bring laws to allow men marry men and women marry women”. I was like are these Ministers normal. Of all things to accuse Sata (MHSRIEP).

Sata won and as I keep saying that politics in Zambia is all about repeating itself. I heard similar jibes in the 2021 campaigns towards one candidate HH that he supported gaysm. It also came to pass that he won and my take is that this is a topic that is alien to majority Zambians. This to the extent that when there is attempt to paint a political candidate in that line, voters can read the real truth between the lines.

Growing up in Matero, such a topic was just non existent. High school at a mission school at Namwianga in Kalomo was equally a taboo. At UNZA it was also just never a topic as one was either a ‘monk’ or ‘nan’ (abstain) and mojo or moma (had opposite sex close friend).

It was when I started working at the then Barclays Bank owned by the British that got to be told by peers that so and so is gay. “ can’t you see the way he walks”. I though it was a joking matter and once tried to tease one that was in the gossip mill as being gay. The reaction was fierce and threatening and since then learned to keep to my lane.

Later in my professional career and as interacted more on the international arena, I learnt to very careful and if anything never to engage others on topics to do with same sex activities, religion and about their family matters unless they volunteer to. Such topic or debate are known to never get a winner if anything even end up in physical fights.

As for our Zambian scenario and being one of elected parliamentarians, I must admit that in recent years, the same sex practices seem prevalent. What may have been in dark corners in the past, now seem to have come into our broad day light. Some reported HeShes or SheHes openly dress and act like those we only used to watch in western movies.

I also noticed that USA Presidents except Donald Trump were seemingly in support of same sex activities possibly in exchange for huge campaigns funding. Apparently the same sex global organizations are financially powerful and politically very influential. Barack Obama and current Joe Biden supported and enacted Laws in the USA 🇺🇸 wherein marriages of same sex were legalized.

We now have youngster in Zambia kaya they take tablets and end up with big bokosi (bums) to make them look and walk like women. In the past I heard about Lusaka stories of gay adults raping street boys or security guards in the middle of the night. As with any crime, hard to get them prosecuted if there is no complainant. Most victims would shy away to report these unZambian sexual attacks to Police.

As if this was not a tormenting gossip story, then got to hear recently that actually both MMD and PF had a Minister that is very active as gay participant amongst socialites. Even in the current UPND one senior person is rumored to be of gay preference. Now unless one can prove seeing them doing same or a complainant came up, it remains hearsay and hard to report them to the Police.

If I was a policeman or Minister Incharge of policemen however that are mandated to arrest any one that breaks laws, I would have rounded up all those ‘known’ gays or lesbian amongst us. If they look, walk and act gay or lesbian, what are they?

I would offer rewards to all with witness evidence leading to conviction in the courts of law.

We are not only a Christian nation wherein the Bible abhors the practice but laws against these acts are enshrined in our penal code. It is against the law or illegal to be a gay or lesbian in Zambia. As other keep saying on other cases like that of some opposition leader last few days, “Law is Law” and unless repealed, it has to be enforced.

For the sake of protecting morals of our children and great grandchildren, the immoral acts have to be curbed instant with the full force they deserve. The attempt by the West to destroy our African culture with gay and lesbian doctrine, is part of their bigger neo colonialism agenda.

All Zambians should hold hands against lesbians and gays for the sake of preserving our history, culture and christian beliefs. Maybe we should consider ‘Naming & Shaming’ those in our society that shamelessly expose their queer demeanor and are known gay and lesbian sympathizers or participants.

It is evident that the practice is already out of hand and action to curb them should be now and not tomorrow.

Elo aba kubazungu bantu aba bali pawafu nandalama maningi. if page iyi yazima later, ninshi banzanda kubalemba😁

Together We Can

MBS07.09.2022