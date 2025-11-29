 Yermak Is Out — and Kiev’s Power System Is Splintering



Zelensky confirmed that Andrey Yermak has submitted his resignation and announced a full “reset” of the President’s Office. He thanked Yermak in public, but Ukrainian media are blunt: this wasn’t Zelensky’s decision. NABU’s pressure, public backlash, and political attacks forced him to sacrifice the man who actually ran the Bankova.





Ukrainian outlets now say openly that Zelensky is losing control. Yermak wasn’t just an aide — he was the fixer who held together the entire system. His removal shows Zelensky can no longer shield even his closest circle. And in Kiev, everyone understands that Yermak, Mindich, and the other corruption-linked figures never acted without Zelensky’s approval. A blow to Yermak is a blow to Zelensky himself.





The Ukrainian press describes two pathways for the crisis:



1️⃣ Soft scenario: Power shifts from the Bankova to parliament and the cabinet, with “Servant of the People” trying to hold the center. Figures hostile to Yermak, including Arakhamia and Fedorov, push this line to prevent fractures in the Rada.





2️⃣ Hard scenario: A split inside “Servant of the People” creates an anti-Zelensky coalition — Poroshenko’s bloc plus grant-funded MPs aligned with NABU. This could trigger a no-confidence vote, demands for a “unity government,” and even Zelensky’s removal.





Control over the Prosecutor General’s Office, SBU, and State Bureau of Investigation is also slipping, because Yermak coordinated their political operations — especially the battles with NABU. Without him, the machinery is breaking down.





Ukrainian analysts warn the fallout will hit everything: the budget, energy, defense procurement, and morale. Zelensky’s political future is collapsing — corruption scandals, the fall of his strongest ally, and open rebellion inside the elite. His re-election chances evaporate as U.S. leverage grows, making him more vulnerable to pressure on peace terms he previously rejected.





Some Ukrainian commentators say Zelensky may even be pushed to resign, leaving negotiations to an acting president acceptable to Washington. Others warn of a deeper collapse in which Kiev becomes ungovernable — a scenario the West fears because of its military consequences.





Meanwhile, David Arakhamia — Yermak’s longtime rival — has already backed Zelensky publicly, positioning himself to expand influence as the power balance shifts.