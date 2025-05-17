YES, LEADERSHIP IS HARD,  CONSULT ECL FOR IDEAS -MUNDUBILE TELLS HICHILEMA

YES, LEADERSHIP IS HARD, CONSULT ECL FOR IDEAS – HON MUNDUBILE TELLS HICHILEMA.



……..says Zambians will remember HH for the High Cost of Living.



Lusaka…………17th MAY, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson Hon Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema’s admission that leadership is not easy is an acknowledgment of the UPND Government’s failures.





Hon Mundubile said there has been failures in the agriculture sector, failures in the health sector, economy and Mining Sector.



Hon Mundubile said one can imagine coming to admit that leadership is not easy when there has been no appreciable progress made in the mentioned sectors.





He was speaking at a Press Briefing in Lusaka today.



He said it would be ideal for President Hichilema to apologise to the Zambian people especially to his Predecessor Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





He said President Hichilema is now wondering how President Lungu managed to do massive works during his tenure.



He stated that President Hichilema must consult President Lungu to get one or two ideas on effective leadership.





Hon Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament said the UPND have been struggling to even implement projects under their flagship CDF Programme which is a failure.





“President Hichilema is now wondering how President Lungu managed to do the 400KM township roads on the copperbelt. He is wondering how ECL managed to do Lusaka 400 and the decongestion programme that brought in the flyover bridges and other roads. He is now wondering that Lungu was able to construct three big airports in Lusaka, Ndola and Livingstone.





He is amazed that President Lungu managed to do a bridge of close to 300 million dollars, the Kazungula Bridge, the Kafue Gorge lower 80 percent, the Kafulafuta Dam 84 percent, Kasama airport and all these. President Hichilema is saying how on earth did the PF manage to do all these things,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile urged President Hichilema to own up to his mistakes and acknowledge that he did not understand the assignment of being a leader.



He said when he was promising to reducing mealie meal to K50, he did not understand the assignment completely.





“Promises concerning the dollar, loadshedding and infrastructure projects, he did not understand the assignment completely. When they were giving away mopani for free, he did not understand the assignment completely. The assignment was that the Zambian Government repossess some of these mines so that we can be able to maximise what we are getting from the mining sector but he came in and gave out the mine free of charge.





Him and comrade Situmbeko Musokotwane, did not understand that the cost of fuel was dependant on two fundamentals, exchange rates and International oil price. By Giving away those concessions that they gave, giving these mines, reducing mineral royalty tax from six percent to 3 % and making it deductible that would reduce revenue to the treasury in terms of dollars, this was going to increase the exchange rates and eventually have an impact on the cost of fuel,” Hon Mundubile stated.





He said four years down the line, there is absolutely nothing to remember the president for.

The Mporokoso lawmaker clearly states that the only thing the Zambians would remember the President Hichilema for is the high cost of living.





“We are going to speak for the Zambian people. Of we are allowed to speak, that is the only way the UPND government will ensure that there is medicine in the hospitals. That is the only way they will stop exporting maize. We as members of Parliament under tonse, we want to make this pledge that we shall not stop speaking on behalf of the Zambian people,” he said.



#SmartEagles2025