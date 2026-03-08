🚨 YESTERDAY IRANs PRESIDENT APOLOGISED TO HIS NEIGHBOURS, BUT KEPT ON ATTACKING THEM



Iran war — Day 8. Here are the 10 Latest Updates You Should Probably Know…





1. Trump posted four words this morning that signaled pure escalation.



On Truth Social, Saturday: “Today Iran will be hit very hard!”



He also warned that certain areas and groups inside Iran are now under consideration for “complete destruction and certain death.”





He didn’t lay out specific demands. Just escalation.



Day 8. And it’s getting worse — not better.



2. Tehran’s main airport is on fire.



Israel deployed 80 fighter jets in a broad-scale wave of strikes Saturday morning. Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport — one of the city’s two main airports — was hit.





The Israeli Air Force confirmed it struck 16 Iranian military aircraft there. Dramatic footage showed the airport engulfed in flames.



This isn’t a remote military base.



This is a civilian airport. In a capital city. On fire.



3. For the first time, US and Israel struck Iran’s oil storage and refineries.



US and Israeli forces hit oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time Saturday, sparking large fires across the capital





They’re no longer just targeting missiles and radar.



They’re targeting the economic heart of Iran.



My rich dad always said: “When they start hitting the money infrastructure — that’s when wars get decided.”





4. Iran’s president apologised to his neighbours. Then kept attacking them.



Pezeshkian delivered a televised apology to neighbouring Gulf nations and promised Iran would stop strikes on them — unless attacks on Iran originated from their territories.



Within hours, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE all reported fresh drone and missile attacks.





He apologised. Then attacked.



That tells you everything about how unified — or not — Iran’s leadership actually is right now.





5. Iran just threatened to personally go after President Trump.



Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani gave a national televised address saying Iran “will not let Trump go” and that he “must pay the price.”



“He has martyred our leader and our people.”



And in response to Trump’s escalation warning, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Iran is now actively searching for new US assets to strike.





This just got personal.



6. Saudi Arabia intercepted drones heading toward one of the world’s largest oil fields.



Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it intercepted 16 drones heading toward Shaybah — one of the largest oil fields in the entire Middle East — in the early hours of Saturday.





Let that sink in.



They’re not just attacking military bases anymore.



They’re targeting the oil fields that fuel the global economy.





7. Qatar’s Energy Minister issued a stark global warning.



Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times that Gulf energy exports could halt “within weeks” if the war continues.



“GDP growth around the world will be impacted. Everybody’s energy price is going to go higher.





There will be shortages of some products, and there will be a chain reaction of factories that cannot supply.”



That’s not a blogger speculating.



That’s the energy minister of one of the world’s largest LNG exporters. On the record.





8. Kuwait just cut oil production. Precautionary. Effective immediately.



Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced a precautionary cut in crude oil production and refining, saying conditions on the ground forced their hand.



Kuwait. One of OPEC’s most stable producers. Cutting output.



Oil was already at $91 a barrel before this announcement.





9. Iran is choosing a new Supreme Leader. Right now. Under bombs.



Iran’s Assembly of Experts is expected to choose their next Supreme Leader within the next 24 hours — even as bombs fall on Tehran.



The IRGC will play the decisive role in the selection.



Whoever they pick next will define how this war ends.



Or doesn’t.



10. The US has struck 3,400 targets. Iran is still firing.



US Central Command confirmed 3,400 strikes on Iran since the war began — including two main ballistic missile production sites at Parchin and Shahrud.



43 Iranian warships sunk. Air force destroyed. Radar largely gone.





And Iran is still firing missiles at Israel. Still hitting Gulf states. Still standing.



– Tehran’s airport is burning.

– Kuwait is cutting oil production.

– Qatar is warning of global supply chain collapse.

– Drones targeted one of the world’s biggest oil fields this morning.

– And Trump just promised it gets worse today.





This is Day 8.



Because this affects every single one of you — whether you’re in India, the US, Europe, Japan, or anywhere in between.



