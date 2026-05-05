Yo Maps’ ‘Budget’ video not intended for ZNBC viewers – Kandeke reportedly told B-Flow





ZAMBIA Association of Musicians ZAM has released a detailed account of its communication with Yo Maps and his team, disputing claims that no engagement took place regarding concerns over the artist’s “Budget” music video.





In a statement issued by ZAM President B-Flow, the association outlines a timeline beginning April 26, 2026, when it first contacted Yo Maps and his video director, Longwe Nyirenda, following public criticism of certain scenes in the video.





ZAM says it advised the production team to use YouTube’s in-platform editing feature instead of taking the video down, in order to preserve viewership metrics and reduce financial loss.





According to the statement, Director Lo later confirmed that Yo Maps had approved the proposed edits, and a revised version was submitted through distributor Africori.





However, by April 30, the original version remained online, prompting further inquiries from ZAM amid continued complaints from members of the public, including faith leaders and parents.





Director Lo reportedly informed the association that the revised upload had initially been rejected, but efforts to resolve the issue were ongoing.





The association further disclosed that it engaged Yo Maps’ manager, DJ Kandeke, on May 2. During the discussion, Kandeke reportedly stated that the video was not intended for local television platforms such as ZNBC and expressed concerns about what he described as unfair targeting of the artist by authorities.





ZAM also highlighted its longstanding support for Yo Maps, citing assistance with international travel, bookings, and interventions in legal matters, including a past immigration-related incident in Namibia.





B-Flow emphasizes that the association remains committed to supporting artists while ensuring compliance with cultural and regulatory standards.





He has also called on Yo Maps and his team to grant consent for the release of communication records, citing provisions under the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 which restrict the publication of private conversations without approval.





The association says it will continue engaging the artist’s team and will update the public on the outcome of ongoing discussions.



©️ TV Yatu May 5, 2026.