Yo Maps cries out, accusing ZAM of unfair treatment



MUSICIAN Elton Mulenga popularly known as Yo Maps has called out the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) for what he termed as unfair treatment towards certain artistes.





This follows Kalemba’s recent interview with ZAM in which the association reprimanded Yo Maps and asked him to apologise for saying some artistes that were criticising his generosity at late Dandy Krazy’s funeral were the ones in the forefront, devouring the food he provided at the house of mourning.





However, in a statement, Yo Maps said he was speaking up due to personal attacks from some artistes.



Yo Maps believes the association was not treating all artistes equally stating that the association tends to become selective in its engagements by seemingly favouring certain artistes while turning a blind eye to the struggles and concerns of others.





“I address this statement to the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) and its leadership, not out of personal grievance but out of deep concern for the integrity and fairness of the association that is meant to serve and protect all Zambian artists without bias or favoritism.”



He explained that for a long time, he has faced attacks and negative rumours from some artistes who are trying to damage his reputation.



He claimed that even though these attacks have continued, the musician has kept his focus on his music and fans, by avoiding unnecessary arguments.





The artist criticised ZAM for not stepping in when he was being attacked but quickly intervening when he defended himself.



“For a long time now, I have endured unwarranted attacks, false narratives and organised attempts to discredit my work from a cartel of artistes who have made it their mission to diminish my contributions to the Zambian music industry,” he added.





“These individuals have, on multiple occasions, used various platforms to attack me, undermine my achievements and spread negativity about my brand. Despite their persistent efforts, I have remained focused on my craft and my fans, refusing to engage in unnecessary conflicts.”



The artiste believes that the association should step in to resolve issues and make sure all artistes are treated fairly, regardless of their fame.





According to him, ZAM’s actions show a lack of fairness and transparency which is damaging to the music industry.



He further called on the association to change how it handles conflicts and be fair to all artistes stating that if the association truly wants to represent musicians, it needs to act without bias and support everyone equally.





“I, therefore, call upon ZAM and its leadership to re evaluate their approach to conflict resolution and artiste representation. If this association is to maintain any credibility among the very people it claims to represent, it must commit itself to impartiality, transparency, and fairness,” urged Yo Maps.





The artiste further stated that the role of ZAM, as a professional body was to protect and uplift all artistes, ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 31, 2025