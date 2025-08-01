YO MAPS NAMES NEWS DIGGERS OWNER JOSEPH MWENDA IN CUSTODY BATTLE OVER DAUGHTER BUKATA





News Diggers managing editor Joseph Mwenda has been mentioned in the ongoing custody battle in which award-winning artiste Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps, is seeking full custody of his daughter, Bukata.





Mulenga has submitted to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that his ex-partner, Prudence Nakamba, is currently living with Mr Mwenda, whom he believes to be her husband based on conversations he has had with him.





This revelation is contained in court documents where Mulenga is applying for a variation of a previous court order concerning child maintenance.





Nakamba filed a child support lawsuit in 2022, demanding financial support from Mulenga. Since then, Mulenga has been sending money regularly for their child’s upkeep.





However, Mulenga now argues that he should be granted primary custody of Bukata, assuring the court that she would be safe and well cared for under his care.



He is married to Kidist and states in his submission that they have a dedicated house help who assists with childcare.





“The helper who comes every day is dedicated to Tendai, and the desire is that if the court grants me primary custody, this helper will be dedicated to my two daughters,” he submitted.





“She is a sophisticated helper who is well-articulated, and in the absence of me and my wife, she will be able to tend to the children,” he added.





Mulenga further complains that despite complying with court orders and consistently sending child support, Nakamba has allegedly been denying him access to see his daughter, prompting him to seek the court’s intervention.





In his latest filings, Mulenga argues that Bukata should be allowed to live with him, his wife, and their daughter Tendai in a “safe and conducive environment.”



He also claims to be aware that Nakamba is living with four other children.





“I am not aware of the living conditions, but I am made to believe she (Mwizukanji) is living with a male individual, one Joseph Mwenda, who I believe is her husband based on conversations I have had with him.





“I believe that the said Joseph Mwenda has equally brought two of his children,a boy and a girl, aged 12 and 15 years respectively,and they are living together with the complainant (Mwizukanji).





“In the premise of this scenario, there are at least seven children and two adults living in the household of the complainant,” the documents state.



Meanwhile, Kidist has also filed a submission in support of her husband’s custody plea.





“I am the wife to the respondent herein and live with the respondent together with our daughter, Tendai Mulenga.





“That being the wife to the respondent, I understand that there is a need to provide a safe, hospitable, and flourishing environment to our children, including Bukie, and I endeavor to ensure the same is done without fail in our home,” she stated.



She said the couple is committed to providing a nurturing environment for Bukata to grow alongside her younger sister, Tendai, who is just one year younger than her.