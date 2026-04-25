Yo Maps Releases His Fourth Studio Album

Zambian artist Yo Maps has released his fourth studio album, Vibes on Vibes, just 10 hours ago, featuring an impressive lineup of regional and international collaborators. The 16-track project includes South Africa’s amapiano star Makhadzi, legendary duo Mafikizolo, Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Nigerian singer Rotimi. Zambian acts Muzo Alphonso and Bobby East also make appearances.

Born Elton Mulenga in Kasama, Yo Maps has become one of Zambia’s most prominent artists, with a growing discography that includes Komando (2021), Try Again (2023), My Hero, and now Vibes on Vibes. He first broke into the mainstream in 2018 with the hit single Finally, featuring Macky 2.

Early reactions to the album are mixed—while some fans have already singled out standout tracks, others note that Yo Maps’ music often gains traction over time, with songs that may initially seem understated evolving into major hits.





Zambian artist Yo Maps has released his fourth studio album, Vibes on Vibes, just 10 hours ago, featuring an impressive lineup of regional and international collaborators. The 16-track project includes South Africa’s amapiano star Makhadzi, legendary duo Mafikizolo, Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Nigerian singer Rotimi. Zambian acts Muzo Alphonso and Bobby East also make appearances.





Born Elton Mulenga in Kasama, Yo Maps has become one of Zambia’s most prominent artists, with a growing discography that includes Komando (2021), Try Again (2023), My Hero, and now Vibes on Vibes. He first broke into the mainstream in 2018 with the hit single Finally, featuring Macky 2.





Early reactions to the album are mixed—while some fans have already singled out standout tracks, others note that Yo Maps’ music often gains traction over time, with songs that may initially seem understated evolving into major hits.