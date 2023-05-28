Yo Maps runs to meet Lungu after ‘filling up’ Heroes Stadium

TWO days after Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium teemed with football lovers who went to see Ronaldinho and his Barcelona contemporaries, the same venue was last night filled up by lovers of Yo Maps’ music and other legendary singers.

Under the fill up Heroes Stadium tagline, Elton Mulenga, otherwise called Yo Maps, launched his Try Again titled 20 track album, cheered by thousands of ecstatic fans.

He was backed by seasoned vocalists like Danny, Mampi, JK, Macky 2, Wezi and Petersen, an addition that helped fans voluntarily withstand the chilly night.

Ticket holders to the event started entering the 60, 000 seater capacity stadium before normal supper time and by 21:00 hours, even gatecrashers had started making their way into the country’s biggest football facility.

Yes, with gatecrashing in sight, security got compromised, especially at the entrances, and maybe into the venue.

But with or without guaranteed security, committed Yo Maps fans were focused on the mission – dance and noise along to his songs.

That they did and, maybe, they are still in bed now, trying to compensate for lost sleep hours and their energy, which was used up to wriggle as well as to scream up to the roof of Heroes Stadium.

As if to further hype the show or maybe to raise the fans’ emotions, Yo Maps, draped in a Zambian flag, regurgitated songs of deceased artistes like Lilly T, PJ and Daev.

He then got back on track and dropped one, two, three, four and many other popular songs from his album.

As a matter of attestation to Yo Maps’ musical acumen, some fans talked to by Kalemba described him as great.

Such accolades were the same on social media platforms.

“A huge congratulations to the king himself. Yo Maps Yo for making history of filling up the biggest stadium in Zambia,” wrote Allan Mwita on Facebook.

Meanwhile, as if to lay bare his workaholic attribute, Yo Maps chose to visit former president Edgar Lungu this

morning, at the expense of sleeping.

Lungu congratulated Yo Maps on his hard work and successful concert.

By Melony Chisanga

Kalemba May 28, 2023