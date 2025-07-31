YO MAPS SUES MWIZUKANJI IN COURT SEEKS PRIMARY CUSTODY OF BUKATA





Zambian singer Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps, has applied to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court seeking primary custody of his daughter, Bukata.





He told the court that he would be more than willing to raise her in the same way he and his wife, Kiddist Kiffle, are raising her half-sister at home, as he has consistently taken responsibility for Bukata’s well-being





Yo Maps stated that on several occasions, he has asked to spend time with his daughter , whether during holidays, weekends, or events but Prudence Nakamba, also known as Mwizukanji, has repeatedly refused without giving any valid reason.





Mr. Mulenga has submitted WhatsApp conversations as evidence to support his claim.





Meanwhile, his wife, Kiddist Kiffle, told the court that he has been a responsible father, adding that she assists him in ensuring that all maintenance payments, school fees, and other expenses related to the child are settled on time.



