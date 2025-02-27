Yo Maps turns mealie meal chaos into student support after ‘strange’ attack



MUSIC sensation, Yo Maps who found himself at the center of a peculiar drama last night has turned the chaos into a heartwarming act of generosity.





On Wednesday evening, unidentified individuals dumped bags of mealie meal at the entrance of his Lilayi residence, sparking a frenzy as locals rushed to grab the supplies.



The incident, perceived by many as a pointed attack following Yo Maps’ controversial donation at the late artiste Dandy Krazy’s funeral quickly ignited online speculation.





Some critics had accused Yo Maps of “fake love” during the funeral, a claim he vehemently denied, stating that jealous artistes were behind the accusations.



He added that despite attacking him, the same artistes did not mind eating the Nshima bought with the money he donated.





So following last night’s mayhem, Yo Maps responded with a powerful act of kindness.



Recognising the desperation behind the chaotic scene, Yo Maps announced a donation of 100 bags of mealie meal to students living near his home.





“We recently witnessed a troubling incident where a rush to loot took place and it made us realize that there is a deep need within our community—especially among the students who were involved. We understood that their actions were driven by a sense of desperation, and we felt compelled to act in order to provide some relief.”



“In response, we have decided to donate 100 bags of mealie meal to these students not as a way to excuse or encourage such behavior, but to offer support during a time of need,” wrote the artiste.





Meanwhile the artiste’s wife, Kidist Kifle, expressed her deep sadness and concern over the incident, describing the scene as a “center of chaos.”



She wrote on her social media: “It pains me to see how things unfolded…damaging personal property and even attempting to engage in conflict with the security personnel.”





Kifle did however express relief that no serious injuries were sustained.



Adding to the chorus of support, a fellow artiste and associate of Yo Maps, Macky 2 urged him to ignore all the chaos and stay focused on his goals.



He also called for respect for the late King Dandy’s family





“Let that man rest in peace,” wrote Macky 2.



Furthermore, Yo Maps shared: “While one donation can’t solve everything, it’s our hope that it can spark a sense of hope and a reminder that we are all in this together. We are committed to doing our part in uplifting and supporting our community and we encourage others to join in and make a positive difference where they can.”



Kalemba February 27, 2025