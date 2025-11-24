YOU ARE ‘GIVEN ROBSON’ AND NOT ‘GIVEN LUBINDA’ – DAVIS MWILA



“Lubinda is not a pure Zambian”



Comrade Given Lubinda does not qualify to stand as PF President as he is not a pure Zambian, Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has charged.

Addressing PF supporters a short while ago, Mr Mwila said it was shocking that a man whose father was Scottish wants to impose himself as PF President at the expense of pure Zambians. “This is just the beginning of the real fight ahead.

We fought politicians bigger than Given Lubinda and he thinks he can just bulldoze himself to the party leadership at a silver plate by intimidating us. Abepelefye”, said Mwila as scores of PF youths clapped in approval.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila has claimed that the real father for Hon Given Lubinda was Dr Edward Robson; a Scottish origin who was a commercial farmer in Mazabuka while his mother was Inonge Lubinda who was hailing from Mongu in Western Province.

“Instead of using his father’s surname, he went for his mother’s so that he can use it to dominate Zambian politics. But he won’t manage as we are equal to the task of defending ourselves. We now say no to that; enough is enough”, added Davis Mwila angrily.



Mr Mwila said Hon Lubinda has now two choices; to make peace by reinstating all fired Members of the Central Committee or to escalate internal wrangles by being adamant which will see him (Lubinda) being expelled from the party for misconduct.-ZAI