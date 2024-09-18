YOU ARE GOVERNMENT IN WAITING, MWATA  KAZEMBE  TELLS SP…as he urges Dr M’membe never to be afraid of being arrested

YOU ARE GOVERNMENT IN WAITING, MWATA TELLS SP



…as he urges Dr M’membe never to be afraid of being arrested



Mwansabombwe… Wednesday, September 18, 2024



MWATA Kazembe of the Lunda people in Luapula Province hosted Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe during a courtesy visit that focused on the political landscape, traditional leadership, and national unity.



The Mwata welcomed Dr. M’membe with an acknowledgment of the political activities in the region, specifically the by-election in Mwansabombwe.



“I know you are here for business, you have a by-election taking place here in Mwansabombwe,” he said.



The Chief emphasized that the country belongs to all its citizens and stressed the collective responsibility to address national issues.



“When things are not moving right, it is you and I to make it right and I don’t think we are offending anyone.”



Reflecting on Zambia’s political history, the Chief lamented the current state of political affairs.



“The people who have left us; in 1991, they came together to get back to a multi-party system but now we have praise singers because they want to eat.”



He encouraged Dr. M’membe, describing the Socialist Party as a “government in waiting” and urged him to soldier on.



And Dr. M’membe, accompanied by over 20 senior party leaders, expressed his purpose for the visit.



“I wanted them to see what Luapula is all about,” he said.



He praised the historical and cultural significance of the region, noting the resilience and contributions of its people, who built the Chief’s palace in 1945 with their resources.



“We are now at crossroads,” Dr. M’membe stated, highlighting the challenges facing the nation that require the involvement of traditional leaders like Chief Mwata Kazembe.



“The politician alone cannot run this country,” he said, recognizing the lifetime leadership of Chiefs compared to the temporary nature of political positions.



Dr. M’membe criticized the neglect of traditional institutions over the past 60 years and stressed the importance of integrating traditional leadership into the governance system.



“Spain has a Monarchy, Norway, Sweden, Australia… even China promotes its culture and it is a basis of their success,” he pointed out.



He committed to working with traditional and spiritual leaders, emphasizing that the House of Chiefs alone is not enough.



The Mwata shared his concerns about the Chiefdom being downplayed, despite its historical significance.



“We were the first to sign a treaty on 30 September, 1890, before our friends in Western Province,” he said.



He encouraged Dr. M’membe to ignore critics and continue advocating for the people’s needs, highlighting the high cost of mealie meal and other socio-economic challenges.



“This is your home, Dr. M’membe; we are a family. SP is welcome here,” he said, urging unity beyond tribal lines and encouraging Dr. M’membe not to fear arrests, as they have become a familiar occurrence.