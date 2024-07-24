You are lucky to have a President who is a headman like me – Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised the importance of direct community engagement through traditional leaders, noting that his role as a headman facilitates easier collaboration.



He told traditional leaders that they are fortunate to have a president like him who is also a headman noting that working with the community is easier that way.



Speaking when he met six traditional leaders from Mumbwa District at Amatheon Agri Farms in Mumbwa yesterday, President Hichilema stated that his Government continues to work with the community directly through traditional leaders like headmen.



“We continue working with the community through the riyal highness through the headman like me, you are lucky to have a president who is a headman like me,” stated Hichilema.



The President expressed displeasure with how the distribution of maize has been done within Mumbwa district.



He said Government is committed to ensuring that the 84 districts affected by the drought are supported through the Disaster Management Mitigation Unit (DMMU).



“I’m not happy about the distribution of food, we can do better, we need to checklist, I’m not happy about the way we are managing the grain bank into the buying tables. I do get feedback. I sat with the chiefs they gave me feedback in there and I have suggested that after today we checklist the challenges that we are facing and resolve them,” he stated.



“All of us in the DMMU, can we deal with those issues so that we are a bit more efficient….That food distribution for the people is not going well, we don’t want our people to suffer we must use our wisdom to take care of people.”



President Hichilema further directed the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to pay farmers in time by prioritising Zambians before foreigners.



He added that Government workers should also be willing to work with the private sector in order for development to take place.



“People in government resist to work with [the] private sector.. [but] you are funded by the private sector, your salaries are funded by the private sector. I am from the private sector myself so why don’t you resit the president?” questioned Hichilema.



