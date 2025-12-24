By Muna Makalo George



“YOU CAN HATE HH, BUT YOU CANNOT SUSPEND THE PRESIDENCY.”



“We have made it clear, the Person we don’t want to attend the burial of Edgar Lungu is HH no two ways about it.” Makebi Zulu.





Makebi Zulu’s statement is not merely offensive it is a disgraceful assault on the Constitution, a public confession of political bankruptcy, and a loud declaration of intellectual emptiness.





Only a man drunk on entitlement and blinded by bitterness would imagine he has the authority to ban the President of the Republic from a national event.



This is the level of recklessness that separates statesmen from political toddlers.

Let it be said plainly: Hakainde Hichilema does not attend a state burial as a guest begging for permission.





He attends by constitutional right and national duty as Head of State, Head of Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Zambia Defence Force.



That authority does not originate from Makebi Zulu’s mouth, emotions, tribe, or ambitions. It comes from the people of Zambia and the supreme law of the land.





What kind of presidential aspirant declares war on institutions instead of respecting them?



What kind of leader fails to understand that the Presidency is bigger than personal hatred, funerals, and political tantrums?

The answer is simple: an unprepared, unserious, and dangerously shallow opportunist.





Makebi Zulu’s outburst exposes a man who cannot distinguish between private mourning and state responsibility, between personal rage and national order.





This is not bravery it is ignorance shouting for relevance.

This is not patriotism it is a reckless attempt to mobilize chaos under the disguise of emotion.



A man who cannot tolerate the presence of a sitting President at a national event is a man who would rule by vendetta, not by law.





Today he wants to decide who attends a burial; tomorrow he would want to decide who belongs in Zambia.



That is how authoritarian madness begins.

Zambia must reject leaders who think the Presidency is a playground for insults, ultimatums, and mob emotions.





Anyone who disrespects the office of the President today is confessing in advance that they would abuse it tomorrow.

History has no mercy for men who confuse noise with power and arrogance with leadership.





Makebi Zulu has spoken not as a patriot, not as a leader, but as a warning.



I humbly submit,

Muna Makalo George.

EYE 👀 IN THE SKY.