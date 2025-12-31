YOU CANNOT WIN AFCON BY SELECTING PLAYERS FROM 3 PROVINCES- LARRY MWEETWA

By LARRY MWEETWA

TRUTH PAINS, LIKE RAIN! FOOTBALL TALENT DOES NOT RAIN IN ONE OR 3 PROVINCES..





The post does not Mention any Specific province or tribe and nothing radical. It merely suggests that football talent, much like rain, does not fall on only two or three provinces. In the true tradition of Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu, it calls for an inter-provincial, inclusive, and nationally representative approach to player selection.





Yet, as the saying goes, “When you throw a stone into a pack of dogs, the one that yelps is the one it has hit.” If a call for transparency and meritocracy provokes anger or defensiveness, then perhaps the discomfort is not with the message, but with the mirror it holds up.





A fair, geographically diverse selection system should alarm no one who is acting in good faith. Only those invested in narrow gatekeeping would interpret inclusivity as an attack. Or, as our elders warn, “He who owns the granary fears the hungry man asking for a key.”





Football does not grow in silos. It grows when doors are opened, not when corridors are narrowed for convenience. “A river that forgets its source will dry up,” and a national team that forgets the nation will never truly compete.





The objective remains simple: national excellence over provincial comfort, systems over sentiments, and integrity over noise. As they say, “Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it alone.”





In other ways what iam saying is or the post simply advocates for a broader, inter-provincial approach to player selection, anchored in inclusivity and national representation much in the same spirit that Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu consistently championed.





If this position triggers discomfort or hostility, it may be worth reflecting on why. A transparent, merit-based, and geographically diverse selection framework should not threaten anyone acting in good faith. Resistance to such a call often signals vested interests rather than genuine concern for the growth of the game.





Football thrives when opportunity is widened, not narrowed. The objective is national excellence, not provincial convenience.





I am just telling you what a lot of people are thinking but can’t say it and truth pains. Any way do a mirror check I have not mentioned any specific tribe or province.