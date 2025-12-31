YOU CANNOT WIN AFCON BY SELECTING PLAYERS FROM 3 PROVINCES- LARRY MWEETWA

By LARRY MWEETWA
TRUTH PAINS, LIKE RAIN! FOOTBALL TALENT DOES NOT RAIN IN ONE OR 3 PROVINCES..
The post does not Mention any Specific province or tribe and nothing radical. It merely suggests that football talent, much like rain, does not fall on only two or three provinces. In the true tradition of Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu, it calls for an inter-provincial, inclusive, and nationally representative approach to player selection.
Yet, as the saying goes, “When you throw a stone into a pack of dogs, the one that yelps is the one it has hit.” If a call for transparency and meritocracy provokes anger or defensiveness, then perhaps the discomfort is not with the message, but with the mirror it holds up.
A fair, geographically diverse selection system should alarm no one who is acting in good faith. Only those invested in narrow gatekeeping would interpret inclusivity as an attack. Or, as our elders warn, “He who owns the granary fears the hungry man asking for a key.”
Football does not grow in silos. It grows when doors are opened, not when corridors are narrowed for convenience. “A river that forgets its source will dry up,” and a national team that forgets the nation will never truly compete.
The objective remains simple: national excellence over provincial comfort, systems over sentiments, and integrity over noise. As they say, “Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it alone.”
In other ways what iam saying is or the post simply advocates for a broader, inter-provincial approach to player selection, anchored in inclusivity and national representation much in the same spirit that Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu consistently championed.
If this position triggers discomfort or hostility, it may be worth reflecting on why. A transparent, merit-based, and geographically diverse selection framework should not threaten anyone acting in good faith. Resistance to such a call often signals vested interests rather than genuine concern for the growth of the game.
Football thrives when opportunity is widened, not narrowed. The objective is national excellence, not provincial convenience.
I am just telling you what a lot of people are thinking but can’t say it and truth pains. Any way do a mirror check I have not mentioned any specific tribe or province.
The coach of the national football team selects the best players available from top clubs. The players in the squad right now are our best players but our best are simply not good enough to make an impact at Africa’s premier football tournament. And since sport is not war and competition continues in perpetuity, there’s always time to rebuild and try again. Zambia will rise again and conquer.
Next game, you will see the entire team coming from that region MWEETWA wants. This tribalist MWEETWA has the full backing of HAKAINDE. The same thing as MWEEMBA.
The only jobs that will be left for those from other regions will be cleaning and grave digging jobs. These people are on a mission to dominate, purge and cleanse Zambia.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
I agree with you ba Indigo. This Dr. Larry Mweetwa is not any different from Mr. Kambwili. They are cut from the same cloth.
I have followed the gentleman’s utterances and there are clear tribal overtones. He must be condemned in the same way Mr. Kambwili is condemned. His message is trash and he should not disguise it as truth. What was the composition of the national team when Zambia lifted the Afcon cup in 2012? Who was in the team when Zambia battled Zaire in the 1974 Africa Cup in Egypt? How about the time Zambia lost to Morocco (remember Diramba the ref?) just after the Gabon disaster?
Dr. Larry Mweetwa is a danger to the unity of our country. He sees everything with tribal/regional lenses and seems to have a deep seated hatred for Northerners/Easterners. It is important to realise that tribalists are in every region of Zambia. The scourge is not the preserve of Northerners/Easterners.