YOU CANT BE MARRIED AND SINGLE AT THE SAME TIME – Antonio tells entangled independent candidates

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You can’t be single and married at the same time.





The danger with politicians is that many of them pass laws without ever thinking that one day those same laws may apply to them.



They shout “HEAR HEAR HEAR!” in Parliament today… then tomorrow they discover the law they supported has locked them out.





The Constitution is very clear:



Article 51

A person is eligible for election as an independent candidate for a National Assembly seat if the person—

(a) is NOT a member of a political party and has NOT been a member of a political party for at least TWO MONTHS immediately before the date of the election.”





You cannot be a member of a political party and stand as an independent parliamentary candidate at the same time. You must RESIGN as a member of that political party two months prior to the date of the elections.





They have up to 13th June to resign from their political parties; they want to eat with both hands; uku you are a member of a political party, uku you are an independent candidate; double tobela 😂😂😂😂





Laws must never be made out of hatred, excitement, revenge or political convenience. A good law must be made with wisdom, foresight and national interest in mind.





That is why leaders must READ before voting.

They must THINK before shouting.

They must UNDERSTAND the implications before saying “HEAR HEAR!”





Because in politics, today’s target can easily become tomorrow’s victim.



A serious Parliament must produce laws for the nation — not weapons for temporary political battles.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza



29 May 2026