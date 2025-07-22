‘You Can’t Buy Power’: Mutsvangwa Slams Tagwirei’s Alleged Bid For Zanu PF Top Post, Says Party Is Not For Sale

Mutsvangwa Blocks Tagwirei’s Zanu PF Bid, Says Party Can’t Be Bought

ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has launched a scathing public attack on businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, warning that the ruling party will not tolerate any attempts to “buy power” through money or influence.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Harare on Monday 21 July 2025, Mutsvangwa dismissed reports that Harare Province had resolved to co-opt Tagwirei into the ZANU PF Central Committee, describing the move as unconstitutional and “shameless.”

“Leadership in ZANU PF is determined by the vote, not by money or peddled influence,” Mutsvangwa said.

“For Harare Province, once beaten, twice shy. If there was an issue of money or attempts to peddle influence, it really doesn’t pay.”

Allegations Of Car Gifts And Influence Buying

According to multiple reports and internal party leaks, Tagwirei is alleged to have distributed brand new vehicles to senior ZANU PF officials in Harare Province. The gesture, viewed by critics as a covert bribe, was reportedly aimed at buying favour and fast-tracking his appointment to the Central Committee—the party’s highest decision-making body outside Congress.

Mutsvangwa confirmed these allegations had reached the Politburo and that the party has now ordered a full reversal of the move, including the immediate return of the vehicles.

“If you think you can buy all the voters of Zimbabwe, think again,” Mutsvangwa said.“If you try to manipulate the party electoral colleges, we will wave the rule book against you—or simply broaden the electorate of ZANU PF.”

He warned that if Tagwirei thought he could use financial muscle to sway cell structures and grassroots members, he was deeply mistaken.

“If you thought you could buy Central Committee members, we will tell you to go and try buying the DCC [District Coordinating Committees] and see if you can distribute cars across the whole of Zimbabwe,” he added.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of people.”

‘ZANU PF Built You—You’re Not Bigger Than The Party’

In one of his most direct statements yet, Mutsvangwa accused Tagwirei of forgetting his roots, insisting that his wealth and business empire were only made possible by ZANU PF’s political leadership since the liberation struggle.

“We have no illusions about where people got their money. That money came from this building (ZANU PF),” he said. “During Ian Smith’s time, no one had such money.”

Mutsvangwa said those seeking leadership must do so by engaging the people—not by “dishing out cars.” He also reminded the media that ZANU PF’s legitimacy was built on mass support, not elite manipulation.

“ZANU PF is a party of structure and organisation. When we vote, we do not rely on electoral colleges; we vote with the population of Zimbabwe,” he said. “False leaders chosen through wealth will lose in 2028.”

He continued:

“ZANU PF cannot afford to blink when it comes to popular appeal. If we allow money to determine leadership, we will get false leaders who will lose the 2028 elections because national elections are won through mass universal suffrage.”

‘Stop Picking Heroes From The Streets’

Mutsvangwa also responded to a journalist who asked if the party stood to benefit from including successful businesspeople like Tagwirei in its top leadership.

“ZANU PF made Tagwirei. Tagwirei can’t be bigger than the party,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Zimbabweans must stop picking heroes from the streets and foisting them on the people.”

He ended by declaring that the matter was now closed.

“This cannot work, and I am confidently saying this as the spokesperson of the party,” he said. “The people of Zimbabwe should remain confident in ZANU PF. We are not for sale.”

Prominent journalist Blessed Mawarire posted,

“Mutsvangwa has unveiled the truth. Tagwirei can’t buy his way into the party. He was made by ZANU PF.”

The businessman, who has kept silent publicly, now faces mounting pressure not just from party structures but also from the court of public opinion. Harare Province has not issued a formal retraction at the time of publishing.