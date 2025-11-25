You can’t stop our nov 28 protests, mwachepa sana ….We are ready to die – Father augustine mwewa

By Given Mutinta

WE ARE READY TO DIE IN A PEACEFUL PROTEST AGAINST BILL 7 AND POOR GOVERNANCE SAYS FR MWEWA

Fr Augustine Mwewa, in his unflinching sermon, said that genuine lovers of truth must participate in the Oasis Forum protest against an unconstitutional Bill 7 and poor governance on November 28th, 2025, regardless of insult or intimidation.

His sermon calling people to join the principled protest serves as a powerful articulation of the moral responsibility incumbent upon citizens in a democratic society. This stance is not merely an expression of political dissent; it is a deeply rooted ethical conviction that compels individuals, particularly those representing faith institutions, to speak out when the foundations of justice and good governance erode.

Fr Mwewa’s justification for this necessary action says stems from a catalogue of systemic failures, including the erosion of democracy, the rise of divisive tribalism, escalating violence, economic mismanagement evidenced by delayed farmer payments, and the crushing burden of the high cost of living.

According to Fr Mwewa, for the Church, as a custodian of moral principles, to remain silent in the face of such widespread societal maladies would constitute a profound dereliction of its duty.

The core of Fr Mwewa’s appeal lies in the principle that truth must supersede personal safety or comfort. He draws a direct parallel between the anticipated suffering of protestors and the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ and his disciples, who faced persecution for proclaiming inconvenient truths. This linkage elevates the protest from a political event to a moral crusade.

When the rule of law is threatened, as implied by the description of Bill 7 as unconstitutional, the mechanisms intended to protect the populace become instruments of oppression. In such scenarios, Fr Mwewa says peaceful public demonstration becomes a critical, often final, avenue for citizens to reclaim agency and assert constitutional fidelity.

He ended his sermon saying that the willingness to face martyrdom confirms that for those who love the truth, the preservation of constitutional integrity and the welfare of the people supersede personal safety, positioning the Oasis Forum protest as a necessary act of national redemption despite threats.