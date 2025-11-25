You can’t stop our nov 28 protests, mwachepa sana ….We are ready to die – Father augustine mwewa

By Given Mutinta
WE ARE READY TO DIE IN A PEACEFUL PROTEST AGAINST BILL 7 AND POOR GOVERNANCE SAYS FR MWEWA
Fr Augustine Mwewa, in his unflinching sermon, said that genuine lovers of truth must participate in the Oasis Forum protest against an unconstitutional Bill 7 and poor governance on November 28th, 2025, regardless of insult or intimidation.
His sermon calling people to join the principled protest serves as a powerful articulation of the moral responsibility incumbent upon citizens in a democratic society. This stance is not merely an expression of political dissent; it is a deeply rooted ethical conviction that compels individuals, particularly those representing faith institutions, to speak out when the foundations of justice and good governance erode.
Fr Mwewa’s justification for this necessary action says stems from a catalogue of systemic failures, including the erosion of democracy, the rise of divisive tribalism, escalating violence, economic mismanagement evidenced by delayed farmer payments, and the crushing burden of the high cost of living.
According to Fr Mwewa, for the Church, as a custodian of moral principles, to remain silent in the face of such widespread societal maladies would constitute a profound dereliction of its duty.
The core of Fr Mwewa’s appeal lies in the principle that truth must supersede personal safety or comfort. He draws a direct parallel between the anticipated suffering of protestors and the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ and his disciples, who faced persecution for proclaiming inconvenient truths. This linkage elevates the protest from a political event to a moral crusade.
When the rule of law is threatened, as implied by the description of Bill 7 as unconstitutional, the mechanisms intended to protect the populace become instruments of oppression. In such scenarios, Fr Mwewa says peaceful public demonstration becomes a critical, often final, avenue for citizens to reclaim agency and assert constitutional fidelity.
He ended his sermon saying that the willingness to face martyrdom confirms that for those who love the truth, the preservation of constitutional integrity and the welfare of the people supersede personal safety, positioning the Oasis Forum protest as a necessary act of national redemption despite threats.
Please go ahead…no one will stop you. Infact State House has even suggested that you protest inside State House. And not outside….
Matthew 28:19-20
Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen.
1. Is dying for a political cause part of the Great Commission?
2. During the failed Bill 10, why was the same Catholic Church quiet? Were they not the custodian of moral principles?
3. The Catholics were conspicuously quiet during the evil reign of pf. Zambians were butchered for carrying or wearing red items. Zambians were gassed, and yet the same church today says they are willing to face martyrdom.
4. Didn’t you observe the PF cabinet for you to say there is rising tribalism?
5. The cost of living has been due to debt repayments. Your corrupt favoured party looted the government coffers. Yet, today, you call yourselves a church that stands for the welfare of the people.
Just declare your interest to join the pf as an alliance partner.
That is not moral responsibility, it is called chaos. Are they the only important people(oasis), Not at all. what about those who have submitted and the rest?