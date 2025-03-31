You Can’t Trust a Betrayer: The Case of Amos Chanda- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

You Can’t Trust a Betrayer: The Case of Amos Chanda



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Betrayal is a wound that cuts deeper than a knife. It is the ultimate act of disloyalty, exposing the true nature of an individual who lacks honor, integrity, and a sense of duty. When a person turns against those who once trusted them, it becomes clear that they are guided by selfish ambition rather than principle. This is precisely the case with Amos Chanda, the former press aide to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has shamelessly abandoned his former allies to serve the interests of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Chanda, who once pledged unwavering loyalty to the Patriotic Front (PF) and stood as a defender of President Lungu’s vision, has now thrown himself at the feet of the very political party he once opposed. His defection is not just an act of political realignment; it is a glaring display of treachery. Can a man who swore to protect state secrets, only to later betray the very administration he served, be trusted by anyone? The answer is clear. A traitor will always be a traitor.





Betrayal is not a simple mistake. It is a calculated and intentional act. Chanda’s decision to switch sides at a time when the PF is facing political battles reveals his true character. This is not about principles or service to the people. This is about self-preservation. If he could betray the man who gave him power and influence, why should his new allies believe he will not do the same to them? If he is willing to expose confidential matters of the state, what does that say about national security? Tolerating such a man in the political arena is not only dangerous but also a sign of reckless leadership.





History has shown that those who betray once will do it again. The people celebrating Chanda’s defection today should take a moment to reflect. Today, he turns against the PF and President Lungu. Tomorrow, it will be the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema. Betrayal is a pattern, and those who rely on turncoats for political gain will eventually pay the price. The question is not if Chanda will betray again. It is when.





Trust is not something that can be regained once it is broken. Amos Chanda’s defection does not signify wisdom or growth; it highlights his opportunistic and deceitful nature. Leaders who value credibility should distance themselves from individuals who have a history of backstabbing. A government that surrounds itself with defectors is weak, for it builds its foundation on shifting sands.





Amos Chanda’s actions must serve as a stern warning to both the political establishment and the citizens of Zambia. A betrayer is never a friend. Today, they may whisper in your ear, but tomorrow, they will conspire against you. True leadership is built on consistency, principle, and loyalty, not on political gymnastics and shifting allegiances.





As a nation, we must confront an uncomfortable reality. How secure is Zambia when those who once swore to protect its secrets are now using them as weapons for personal vendettas? Such reckless behavior, tolerated under the guise of politics, weakens not only trust in government but also national stability. It sets a dangerous precedent—one where state matters become tools for political warfare rather than being safeguarded for the good of the country.





The desperation of the UPND government is evident. They are willing to use Amos Chanda as a pawn to tarnish the name of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. But at what cost? Encouraging a man to divulge state affairs that he swore under oath to protect is not just dishonorable. It is a direct violation of constitutional duty. Should we allow individuals with no sense of responsibility or respect for the law to dictate the political discourse of our country?





No matter how far the UPND is willing to go in their quest to discredit the PF and its leadership, using Amos Chanda as their mouthpiece is a grave mistake. He is not a symbol of change. He is a reminder of the kind of people who have no allegiance except to themselves. If Zambia is to move forward, it must reject traitors, expose political opportunists, and demand true leadership that is rooted in integrity, not betrayal.





Amos Chanda has shown his true colors, and history will not be kind to him. A man without loyalty is a man without a future, and those who associate with him should take heed. Betrayal does not end with one act. It is a cycle that repeats itself. Zambia must not allow itself to be held hostage by those who thrive on deceit. The country deserves better than leaders who play politics with the sacred trust of the nation.