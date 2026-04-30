“You come, log in and go,” parley observes Mkushi South MP’s ‘dodging’ ways



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has challenged Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa over his absenteeism in the August House, stating that his presence is rare and noticeable.





This follows a point of order raised by the lawmaker during parliamentary proceedings yesterday, in which he disputed claims suggesting that he does not regularly attend sittings.

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In response, Mutti clarified that the observation regarding his attendance had been made by the presiding officer based on what had been consistently noted.



“Honourable member for Mkushi South, the presiding officer was the one making an observation that you are rarely in the house. You come, log in and go. Friday you came, I don’t even know if you were there,” Mutti said.





The Speaker added that Chisopa’s absence had become so noticeable that his presence would easily be detected without any technological assistance.

“It’s very easy to know when the honourable member for Mkushi South is in the house. So we don’t even need cameras. We know that you are rarely in the house,” she said.





Earlier, Chisopa had defended himself, insisting that he reports for parliamentary duties as required.





“Madam Speaker, my point of order is on the House. I’m always in this house. If the House can check on the records, you will find that I always report for parliamentary business,” he said.





He further questioned whether it was in order for such claims to be made against him.



“Is the House in order to insinuate that I am rarely in this house? I seek your serious guidance, Madam Speaker,” he said.



Credit

Kalemba