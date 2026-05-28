You don’t need to give free education, says ex-Spy boss Xavier Chungu

LIBERAL Democratic Party president Xavier Chungu says there is no need for Zambia to continue offering free education, arguing that the policy has overstretched schools and compromised the quality of learning.

Speaking on the state of the education sector on Capital FM, Chungu questioned the meaning of “free education,” saying parents are still spending heavily on their children despite the policy.

“If there is a policy for free education, I would like to know what is free about that education,” Chungu says.

“Everybody is paying for their children. They are buying them clothes, they are buying pens and papers.”

Chungu further argues that the increase in pupil enrollment has overwhelmed public schools, with classrooms designed for smaller numbers now accommodating far more learners than intended.

“They are taking them to a classroom that is tailored for 25 students, now accommodating 120 students,” he says, adding that, “The teacher cannot teach. He is not teaching anyway, because this is more than they can handle per class.”

The former Zambia State Intelligence Services Director General says the country should instead focus on improving the economy and raising people’s incomes so that families can afford education on their own.

“So, what is free about that? What education is that?” Chungu questions.

“You don’t need to give free education, you have to make the economy affordable for the people, their income to manage their own.”

Government introduced free education in public primary and secondary schools as part of efforts to increase access to learning opportunities for children across the country.

However, the policy has also sparked debate over congestion in classrooms, shortages of desks and teaching materials, and pressure on teachers.

©️ TV Yatu May 28, 2026.