President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reign as SADC Chair was marked by dedication, vision, and steady leadership. He championed regional integration, stability, and economic development. Under his tenure, SADC strengthened cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and peacekeeping initiatives. His leadership also amplified Zimbabwe’s voice on regional and continental platforms.

President Mnangagwa promoted unity, resilience, and collective growth across Southern Africa. Many commended his commitment to addressing pressing challenges such as climate change and food security. He left a legacy of collaboration and progress. As his term ended, SADC leaders recognized his impactful work. His era proved a defining chapter in regional leadership.

New SADC chair praises President Mnangagwa

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina officially assumed the SADC chairmanship with humility and determination. In his speech, he highlighted the achievements of his predecessor, President Mnangagwa. He stated, “It is with great honor that I succeed His Excellency Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

ajoelina acknowledged that Mnangagwa held the torch rigorously, leaving behind a strong legacy. He added, “I pledge to wear it with fervor and determination.” His words reflected both gratitude and ambition. Rajoelina promised to continue strengthening SADC for a more prosperous, integrated Southern Africa.

He emphasized duty, responsibility, and pride in leading the bloc. Expressing gratitude to fellow leaders, he vowed to uphold the region’s unity and shared goals. His appreciation for Mnangagwa highlighted respect and continuity. Rajoelina’s message signaled renewed energy for tackling challenges together. With strong commitment, he aims to build upon Mnangagwa’s legacy of progress.

What people think of the future

After the new SADC chairman praised President Mnangagwa, even some of the SADC people came in congratulating Rajoelina.

@Rahajarizo Naty “As a Malagasy citizen, I am proud to see our country taking the SADC Presidency. This is a huge responsibility but also a great opportunity for South Africa.”

@Yavs Raherilala “Assuming such a responsibility is a privilege that honors the entire nation. May you lead it successfully🇲🇬💪🏻🙏”

@Mix Rakotonirina “South Africa needs strong and visionary leaders. Congratulations Mr. President!”

@mandresiniaina “Proud to see Madagascar at the centre of regional decisions ✨.”

@Zou Rafamatanantsoa “The rigor of your predecessor is an example, your determination will be an asset.”