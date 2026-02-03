You have no clue what a dictatorship is, Rev Mwambazi tells opposition

A PROMINENT Zambian clergyman has told opposition elements who claim that Zambia is turning into a dictatorship that they have absolutely no idea what it means to live in one.

Posting on his Facebook page, Reverend Walter Mwambazi argued that those who accuse the government of drifting towards authoritarian rule are greatly exaggerating and do not understand the realities of countries where dissent is met with harsh consequences.

In his strongly worded post, Rev Mwambazi cautioned that Zambians enjoy freedoms that would be unthinkable in other African nations known for their strict political climates.

“People who think Zambia is turning into a dictatorship have absolutely no clue what it means to live in one!” wrote Rev Mwambazi.

“Try what you do here in a nation like Rwanda or Uganda and see what happens to you!”

The outspoken cleric insisted that Zambia still enjoys wide democratic space, noting that citizens frequently speak against leaders, including the President, without facing the severe reprisals seen elsewhere.

Mwambazi added that countries often cited in comparison to Zambia operate under systems where political criticism can attract immediate arrest or worse, arguing that such environments cannot be equated to Zambia’s situation.

“All who support dictatorship have never lived in one. No free speech, no opposition, disappearances, extrajudicial killings, lawless ruling elite, no social media, no free press, paranoia of state security, lengthy arrests with no charges! Easy to praise when you are not in such a country. Be grateful for good governance and rule of law,” he added.

The post triggered an outpouring of reactions from followers, many of whom supported Mwambazi’s stance.

One user remarked that some Zambians only repeat the word “dictatorship” without understanding its meaning.

“They just heard the word somewhere and they thought… well… we can all use it. They have no idea,” the user commented.

By George Musonda

Kalemba February 3, 2026