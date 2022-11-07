YOU HAVE NO MANDATE SUMMONING ME, NAKACINDA TELLS ECZ

…says it will be inappropriate for him to report the alleged electoral malpractice to the Commission as it is NOT in a position to admit its own wrongdoing

Lusaka…. Monday, November 7, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

You have no mandate to tell me attend the meeting “without fail” if at all you are interested is resolving the issues I raised, Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has told off the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

In a letter addressed to the Acting Chief Electoral Officer, the PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity has said the conduct of the Commission is no longer independent.

Hon Nakacinda bemoaned the manner in which the Commission handled elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies.

He charged that the conduct of the Commission confirms the loss of its independence and its illegal conduct which was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in its judgement on 20th October this year.

“As rightly observed in the dissenting judgement of the Constitutional Court, your conduct in the manner you handled the Kwacha and Kabushi by elections if left unattended to is likely to plunge this country into untold anarchy. Unless and until you are able to show that you are independent and make sound and legal decisions with the engagement of stakeholders, it will be difficult to have any meaningful engagement with yourselves,” he stated.

“You are in breach of your democratic and constitutional duty that this country holds credible, free and fair elections. The very fact that you can wantonly disregard a court order does not give me the impetus to entertain your purported summons.”

The PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) said it will be inappropriate for him to report the alleged electoral malpractice to the Commission saying it is not in a position to admit its own wrongdoing.

He added that ECZ cannot be an umpire in a matter it is the alleged wrongdoer.