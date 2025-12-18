“You Have Nothing To Fear”: Parliament of Zimbabwe Reacts To Muti Ritual Scare At Building

Parliament Calm After Ritual Items Discovered At Its Doorstep

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has moved to calm fears after suspected ritual items were discovered at the foot of its new building in Mt Hampden. The discovery, made in the early hours of December 16, 2025, set social media alight with shock, mockery, and speculation. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Tsitsi Gezi, has now publicly addressed the incident, assuring lawmakers and the public that there is no cause for alarm.

In a statement posted on the official Parliament X account on the evening of December 16, Gezi provided clarification. She stated that the unsettling discovery was linked to an individual with mental health challenges.

The Deputy Speaker was quoted saying:

“Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Tsitsi Gezi, has assured Members of Parliament that they are safe and have nothing to fear following the discovery of clay pots tied with red ribbons, reportedly indicative of sangoma tools. She clarified that the incident was the act of an individual who is mentally challenged, emphasized that the situation is under control, and urged calm, reaffirming Parliament’s commitment to the safety.”

Social Media Storm Before The Calm

Long before the official explanation was issued, the story had captured national attention. Images circulated widely showing clay pots, some tied with red cloth, empty plastic bottles, and a ZANU-PF-branded cloth laid on the ground outside the imposing new parliament building. Online publication ZimLive was among the first to report on the scene, describing the items as “thought to be part of a ritual.”

The account Crime Watch ZW also provided detailed descriptions, posting:

“Muti ritual items were discovered outside the Parliament of Zimbabwe early this morning, indicating that an apparent ritual had been carried out at the site.”

The public reaction was swift and fervent. Many users expressed embarrassment, while others questioned security at the high-profile site.

Some comments delved into political speculation, with users making unverified claims in both English and local vernacular. One user suggested, “Pane arikuda huMinister” (Someone wants a ministerial post), while another referenced future political manoeuvring with “Zvimasinhi zva 2030” (These are 2030 tricks).

Questions Linger Over Security And Symbolism

Despite the Deputy Speaker’s assurance that the situation is under control and stemmed from an isolated act, the incident has inevitably raised broader questions. The discovery of such items at the seat of national power, a symbol of law and governance, struck a chord with many citizens. The fact that the items were reportedly placed on a partisan political cloth added another layer to the online discourse, fuelling further unverified theories.

The authorities have not released further details about the individual mentioned by Gezi or the specific security protocols at the Mt Hampden complex.