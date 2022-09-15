YOU MADE ME STAY AWAY FROM THE GABON DISASTER-CHARLES MUSONDA

Every time I walked into your office in 1987 everyone was saying Michel, Michel Michel. I used to say I have come to see Mr Michel the manager (Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht).



From there onwards everyone started calling you Mr Michel..!



You saved my life with a bold decision for me to stay instead of going to play for mother Zambia.. 1993 plane crash, so heart broken💔

My pillar, a father figure to me. We had our last coffee together and talked about the good old days. You kept sending messages to me saying THANK YOU CHARLY during and after lockdown, little did I know you were saying Goodbye. You ran your race well. I thank God for memories shared.



Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Michel Verschueren💐🙏