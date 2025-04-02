You might think Hichilema is boring but boring leaders deliver effectively like Mwanawasa – Nevers Mumba

You might think Hichilema is boring but boring leaders deliver effectively like Mwanawasa – Nevers



MOVEMENT for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) president, Nevers Mumba has voiced his support for president Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership style which maybe perceived as unassuming or even boring by some.





Dr Mumba asserted that in challenging times, leaders like Hichilema who are calm are the ones that navigate nations through tough situations and deliver effective results.



The MMD leader, who is part of the alliance with UPND, was speaking yesterday when he addressed the media in Lusaka.





According to Dr Mumba, the president might be considered boring to some because he does not say dramatic things to excite anyone as he is focused on delivering tangible results.



He argued that true leadership in difficult times requires focus, discipline, and attention to detail – the qualities that president Hichilema possesses in abundance.





“President Hichilema might not be as exciting or dynamic as some of you might prefer, but that’s because he is focused on the real issues that affect Zambia, he talks planning, strategy, and problem-solving,” Dr Mumba said.





“While some Zambians may yearn for the spectacle and excitement of chaotic politics, President Hichilema refuses to engage in such antics, instead prioritising stability, progress, and effective governance. His approach might appear ‘boring’ to some, but it’s precisely his sober and meticulous style that makes him a strong leader.”





He added that President Hichilema’s effectiveness as a leader is rooted in his personal qualities, his God-given gifts rather than the perks of political power.



“He entered politics with a sense of purpose and a set of skills honed through his own success, and these qualities have enabled him to positively impact the lives of many Zambians,” he said.





Dr Mumba said President Hichilema, whom he referred to as a blessing to the nation, was a promising leader likening him to the Late President Levy Mwanawasa.



“I have been in politics for 28 years and in public life for 46 years, so I know a promising leader when I see one however, President Hichilema is one of a true leader because he possesses the qualities of an effective leader like decisiveness, foresight, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of Zambians,” he noted.





“I see many similarities between President Hichilema and the late President Levy Mwanawasa. When people criticised Mwanawasa and called him a ‘cabbage,’ I recognised his focus and discipline and today, Mwanawasa is regarded as one of Zambia’s best leaders. President Hichilema too possesses those qualities because he is not flashy, not a crowd-pleaser nor populist.”





Meanwhile, Dr Mumba backed the constitutional amendment stating that, it seeks to tackle the disparities and barriers that prevent certain segments of society from fully contributing to our country’s progress.





“Government should speed up the process to amend the constitution because it is aimed at addressing the lapses that hinder and segregate some sections of society from participating in National development.





"Government should speed up the process to amend the constitution because it is aimed at addressing the lapses that hinder and segregate some sections of society from participating in National development.

"If any politician opposes the constitutional amendment, then we are not in politics for the same reason," added Dr Mumba…



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba April 02, 2025