By Charles Tembo

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has told civil servants not to receive instructions from wrong people including party cadres on how to execute their duties.

Vice-President Nalumango said this upon arrival at the Zuze Air Force Base in Ndola yesterday ahead of Labour Day commemoration in Kitwe.



“Your government is working and you need to trust us. Let nobody lie to you that you are not working. No we are working,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango urged Zambians not to entertain those misleading them that they made a mistake by voting for the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.



Vice-President Nalumango said the UPND was working hard to bring back the country on track.

She said there was need for the civil service to uphold professionalism adding that the UPND administration would not interfere in the operations of civil servants.



Vice-President said upholding professionalism was the only way normalcy would be restored in the country.

She said the government would continue to respect professionals in the civil service because they were technocrats with experience on how to implement policies.



“Professionals were abused to do the wrong things. You who are in the civil service you are expected to be professional in your conducts. You should not receive instructions from wrong people on how to execute your duties because even by your oath to obey any unlawful instructions is wrong,” Vice-President Nalumango said. “We will not chase people like we were chased because we want our colleagues to do the right things because that is how they are going to contribute to oneness in our country.”



She said the UPND administration would ensure under its tenure the country remained united and a democratic nation.

Vice-President Nalumango said the government would ensure the country was transformed politically, economically and socially.

And Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo maintained that he won’t allow people insulting President Hichilema in the guise of freedom of expression.



He said Copperbelt was calm and had not recorded any incidences of confusion.

Matambo, who is also Copperbelt UPND chairman, said people in the province were enjoying the freedom of expression.

However, he warned that he would not tolerate individuals that would abuse the freedom of speech granted by President Hichilema to insult.

He said people were thankful for the introduction of the free education policy and the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We are happy that today we are receiving you in a different style unlike last time when you were booted out. The province in terms of security is quiet and stabilised,” Matambo said.

He said the party was intact and had intensified mobilisation to ensure its growth.