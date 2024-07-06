You Shall Go Back to Parliament in the Name of Rule of Law and Democracy, Says Former President Edgar Lungu

Lusaka – 5th July, 2024

In a powerful statement addressed to the affected Members of Parliament (MPs), former President Edgar Lungu expressed his solidarity and commitment to ensuring their rightful place in parliament is restored.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Lungu conveyed his deep empathy for the MPs who were democratically elected to serve their constituencies but are currently facing political and legal challenges.

“I feel your pain, and I feel your anguish because you were democratically elected to serve your people and Zambians,” President Lungu stated.

“However, I promise and commit to fight with you. We will do everything possible both politically and legally to ensure that dictatorship does not win over democracy.”

The former President emphasized his unwavering belief in the rule of law and democratic principles, assuring the affected MPs that their positions remain valid.

“As far as the law and democracy are concerned, you are still our MPs, and you shall go back to parliament in the name and spirit of the rule of law and democracy,” President Lungu declared.

President Lungu’s remarks come at a critical time as the country grapples with political tension and concerns over the integrity of its democratic institutions. His message of support aims to bolster the morale of the affected MPs and their supporters, reinforcing the importance of upholding democratic values in Zambia.

The former President’s commitment to fighting for the MPs’ reinstatement underscores the broader struggle for democratic governance and the rule of law in the nation. His call to action serves as a reminder of the fundamental principles upon which Zambia’s democracy is built and the need to protect and preserve these ideals.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the affected MPs and their supporters look to Lungu and other leaders for guidance and support in their quest to return to parliament and continue their service to the Zambian people.