DEC ‘gifts’ Archbishop Alick Banda surprise invite



In the spirit of festive season giving, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has given anti-government Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda an unexpected surprise “gift” – a summon for the clergyman man to appear at its headquarters.





As the opposition clergyman appears at DEC on Monday morning, officers will be expecting him to deliver a homily on money laundering and perhaps answer a few of their questions over the same subject.





According to a summon published on a various social media platforms, Bishop Banda is wanted by the Anti Money Laundering Unit.





“NOTICE TO APPEAR BEFORE A D.E.C/ANTI MONEY LAUNDERING OFFICER

(Section 26 (C) of Act No. 14 of 2001)



To: ARCH BISHOP ALICK BANDA.



TAKE NOTE that you are required to report to the Anti- Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIL) of Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices situated at former Ministry of Justice Building…on Monday 5th January, 2026 at 10:00. hours without fail,” read the summons.





The summons occupied space for Christmas cards in the mail box serving as a stark reminder that the law does not sing carols in December but instead it knocks.





Down memory lane five years ago, a set of tyres had once rolled into the Archbishop’s compound, a white Hilux fondly known as Icipaso on the streets of the Copperbelt.





During a court case involving former ZRA director general Kingsley Chanda and Calitus Kaoma for abuse of authority of office in the manner they disposed of 22 vehicles belonging to ZRA without following guidelines and ended prejudicing government; evidence before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was that Bishop Banda was a recipient of a free vehicle, from the Zambia Revenue Authority.





The vehicle is said to be among the 22 cars that were illegally disposed of by two senior-most officials, at the Revenue Authority.





The gift had arrived at the Bishop’s residence years ago, not with sirens, like the DEC had delivered its summons, but with smiles that signaled appreciation, like a bag of mealie-meal dropped by politicians at door steps in compounds during elections without a receipt.





The DEC letter did not accuse nor explain as the reasons for behind the summons has been preserved for a sermon with the cleric on Monday.https://kalemba.news/politics/dec-gifts-archbishop-alick-banda-surprise-invite/



Kalemba January 1,2026