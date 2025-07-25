You were born a MAN, you will d!e a man –  Candace Owens responds to French First Lady’s defamation lawsuit 

Controversial conservative commentator, Candace Owens has responded to a defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, over her claims that the French First Lady was born male.

Addressing the lawsuit on her YouTube channel, Owens remained defiant on her allegation and said she’s ready to face the Macrons in court.

“You were born a man and you will die a man. That’s the point I’m making,” Owens said. “So give us a sample. I’ll send my doctors to take your blood. We’ll get to the bottom of it.”

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron sued the right-wing media personality for defamation after Owens claimed in several videos that Macron’s wife Brigitte could be a man.

The suit charges Owens with 22 counts of defamation as part of “a campaign of global humiliation” intended to generate profit for Owens and her companies.

According to the complaint, Owens published a video in March of 2025 titled “Is France’s First Lady a Man?” Several other videos followed, including a multi-part series.

The suit alleges that Owens has also sold merchandise related to the claim.

The complaint against Owens states that she “was repeatedly presented with credible, verifiable evidence disproving her claims—including documentation, public records, and direct outreach from the Macrons.”

In the suit, the Macrons say they have suffered economic damage and loss of business opportunities. They are suing Owens for punitive damages.

Owens said in early 2024 that she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.” Since then, she has doubled down on these claims and added more, including in an eight-part podcast series called Becoming Brigitte, the lawsuit alleges.

The Macrons sought retractions from Owens, the suit says, for the “demonstrably false” claims she has made about them but she instead “mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base”.

“These outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions included that Mrs Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets.