YOUNG LADY TO RUN FOR MP IN MWENSE AND CHALLENGE MP DAVID MABUMBA





According to Kalemba’s George Musonda, a 26-year-old Susan Mulala, a University of Zambia social work graduate, is aiming to become Mwense Central’s Member of Parliament, challenging long-serving MP David Mabumba who has held the seat for 15 years.





Mulala says her decision is driven by the need for youth leadership and her deep connection to Mwense, where she was born. She is campaigning on improving healthcare, education, roads, agriculture, and youth empowerment.





Her plans include building more classrooms to reduce overcrowding, improving clinic facilities, supporting farmers with inputs, and introducing fish farming for job creation. She also wants to address early marriages, teenage pregnancies, and child abuse.





She is currently seeking adoption under the UPND ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.