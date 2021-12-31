By Walusungu Lundu

CELEBRATED musician Maiko Zulu says it’s time to tell Zambians what is on the table in the most simple of ways without political rhetoric and thinking everyone is an economist.

The good governance activist noted that the cost of living is getting higher every day and charged that the beneficiaries of the austerity measures are the mines and big corporations who are getting massive tax rebates while the ordinary citizens bear the brunt of gross mismanagement of the economy.

Zulu said removal of fuel subsidies and the imminent electricity tariffs hike would not hurt the rich but the ordinary people who were told that fuel prices would drop immediately after change of government.

He implored the new dawn administration to tell Zambians that before things get better, they must get worse.

“These are the people who were told that we were not going to go the IMF way…Well it’s time to tell the people what is on the table in the most simple of ways without political rhetoric and without thinking everyone is an economist. Tell them why it was necessary to change government and show them the benefits of that change,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday. “Tell the people that before things get better, they must get worse and give them a timeframe for the worst period. Tell the people why they are sacrificing for the mines which don’t belong to them. Tell the youth the truth behind fuel subsidies and not those jokes of saying young people don’t drive.”

Zulu said young people don’t like to be cheated.

“If you are a cadre and especially for the party in government, now is the time to go back to the communities and make people understand why subsidies have been removed and what the plan of action for economic recovery is. As long as the least person in remote rural Zambia does not understand your vision, there will always be the ‘us and them’ syndrome and a great divide among the people. By the way, young people don’t like to be cheated. Ask PF,” warned Zulu.