Young Thug: Judge Denies Prosecutors’ Motion To Revoke His Probation

Young Thug will not be headed back to jail over his recent social media post, despite what the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office tried to argue.

As previously reported, the D.A.’s office filed a motion in court on Wednesday (April 2) saying Thugger should be sent back to prison because, as they put it, he leveled threats at a police detective.

They accused the rapper of “escalating threats and witness intimidation” in a since-deleted social media post about Fulton County Investigator Marissa Viverito, who is currently in the process of testifying in a sprawling gang murder preliminary hearing linked to Lil Baby.

longside a photo of Viverto, he wrote: “Biggest liar in the DA office.”

The rapper is currently serving 15 years’ probation as a result of a plea deal he agreed in the RICO case against him and his YSL crew last year.

Writing that his “continued presence in the community under probationary supervision presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law,” prosecutors sought to revoke his probation – but a judge has just denied the motion.

According to TMZ, Judge Whitaker said his post wasn’t a good idea, but it’s not bad enough to send him back behind bars.

“Having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant’s probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant’s probation based on the violation asserted,” Whitaker wrote.

She did add, though, that “it may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics.”

Reacting to the DA’s initial filing on Wednesday, Young Thug had denied any wrondgoing, writing on X: “I don’t make threats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

His attorney Brian Steel also said in a statement: “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”

His post taking aim at Viverto came just after posting he felt there was a cover-up of Young Scooter‘s real cause of death.